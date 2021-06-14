$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.02 million and the highest is $137.17 million. Stratasys posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

