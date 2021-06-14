12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,756 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 6.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $1,599,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

