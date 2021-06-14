$123.20 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $123.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.59 million to $127.80 million. NN posted sales of $150.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $487.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NN has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NN by 3,993.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NN by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.