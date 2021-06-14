$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $11.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.24 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 193,572 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

