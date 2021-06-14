10,000 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. JOYY makes up 0.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,938,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,036. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

