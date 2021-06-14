-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.80). Progenity reported earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.