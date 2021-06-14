-$0.77 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.71). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE MCS opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $694.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,393. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

