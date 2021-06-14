-$0.59 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $343,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

