$0.55 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 423.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $999.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

