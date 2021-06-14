-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.55). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NOVN stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. 313,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

