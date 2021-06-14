$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

