-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.49). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,132. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $14,677,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

