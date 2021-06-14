$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.95. 888,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.