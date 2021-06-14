$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. US Foods posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $58,701,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

