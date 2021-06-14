$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. US Foods posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $58,701,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.