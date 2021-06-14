-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 8,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

