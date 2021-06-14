-$0.18 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.