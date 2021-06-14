-$0.11 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 60,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $739.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

