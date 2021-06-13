Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 6,582,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,622. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,469 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

