Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

