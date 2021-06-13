ZrCoin Trading Up 0.2% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $888,244.70 and $56,676.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

