Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $440.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

ZM opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $216.75 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

