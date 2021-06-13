Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.28. 1,112,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,346. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.