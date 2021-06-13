Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $28,145,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $145.45 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

