Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Paylocity worth $55,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.