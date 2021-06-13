Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 965,727 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

