Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,775 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $357,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

