Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

