Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

