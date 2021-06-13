Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.95 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

