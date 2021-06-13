ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,202.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $11,202.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00339735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00154667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00215297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,222,514 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

