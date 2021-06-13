Zacks Investment Research Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PRPL stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

