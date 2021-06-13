Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.34.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

