Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

