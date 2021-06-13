Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $36.65 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.36.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

