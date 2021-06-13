Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of PERI opened at $17.02 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $15,897,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

