Zacks Investment Research Downgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.