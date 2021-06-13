Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Sell

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CTK stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

