Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $617.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.75 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,970. Roku has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Roku by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 216.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Roku by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

