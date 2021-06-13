Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 90.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

