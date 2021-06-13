Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.59. 656,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

