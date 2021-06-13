Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.29 million and the lowest is $182.96 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

DAVA stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endava by 29.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

