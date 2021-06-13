Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS opened at $74.83 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.