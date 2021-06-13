Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,765. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

