Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

AWI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $109.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

