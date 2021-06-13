Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 328.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

