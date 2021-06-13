Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $170.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $649.60 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

