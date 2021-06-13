Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $791.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

