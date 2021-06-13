Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.75. 323,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,619. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

