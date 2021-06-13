Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

