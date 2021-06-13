Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $411.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

